Throne (THN) Market Capitalization Reaches $224,807.56

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Throne coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001684 BTC on major exchanges. Throne has a total market cap of $224,807.56 and $1.49 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Throne has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.54 or 0.08213867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00077645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,371.30 or 1.00315362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00053638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002613 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

