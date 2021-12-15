Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0111 on Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $90.68 million and approximately $14.92 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012461 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00177590 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001096 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.