Tidal Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $129,413.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $129,413.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

