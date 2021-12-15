Tiger King Trading 34.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $12.66 million and approximately $141,048.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.30 or 0.08207357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00077452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,041.10 or 1.00141278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 602,499,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

