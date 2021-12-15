Toast (NYSE:TOST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.98

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.98 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 15148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

