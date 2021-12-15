Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stake Lowered by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Toll Brothers worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 103,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $615,185 over the last ninety days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TOL opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

