TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.51

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $2.11. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 1,250 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TORM)

TOR Minerals International, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing of mineral products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, European, and Asian. The United States segment represents products manufactured at company facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Eurporean segment includes products manufactured at the firm’s wholly-owned operation, TPT, located in the Netherlands.

