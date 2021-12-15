Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.69

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Morgan Stanley downgraded Torrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Torrid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $106,000.

About Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

