Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.15

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.15 and traded as low as C$1.89. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 64,463 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$199.00 price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.39 million and a P/E ratio of 475.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

