Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,201 shares during the period. Leidos makes up approximately 1.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors owned 0.12% of Leidos worth $16,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 33.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 107.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.45 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

