Tower Bridge Advisors Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,042 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $613.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $642.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.85. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $292.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

