Tower Bridge Advisors Has $11.82 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.