Tower Bridge Advisors Has $13.42 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $206.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.11 and its 200 day moving average is $221.80.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

