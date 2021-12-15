Tower Bridge Advisors Has $14.80 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $14,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after buying an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,755,000 after buying an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after buying an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,726,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $208.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $213.12.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

