Tower Bridge Advisors Has $19.94 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

NYSE CVS opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39. The stock has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $100.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

