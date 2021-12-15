Tower Bridge Advisors Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO opened at $615.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $253.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.99 and a twelve month high of $644.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $544.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.97.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.