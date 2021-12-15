Tower Bridge Advisors Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,550 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

NYSE ABT opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.13 and its 200-day moving average is $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $235.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

