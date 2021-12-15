Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

3M stock opened at $174.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.81 and a 200 day moving average of $189.08. The stock has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

