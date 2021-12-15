Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 1,710 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lennar were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEN opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

