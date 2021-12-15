Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 2,125 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after buying an additional 300,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after buying an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,643,000 after buying an additional 387,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

NYSE HON opened at $206.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.