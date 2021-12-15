Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 2,730 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 27.5% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.39 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $171.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.07. The company has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

