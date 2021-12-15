Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 2,547 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 176.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 40.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis stock opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average of $87.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

