Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 454.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.38. 2,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $139.29 and a 12-month high of $188.18.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

