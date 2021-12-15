TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend by 45.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 78.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. 1,102,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.88. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

