TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Purchases $43,470.00 in Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. 1,404,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,187. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.69.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

