Traders Buy High Volume of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 12,576 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 842% compared to the typical volume of 1,335 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 99,459 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 109,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4,492.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the period.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.87. 948,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,568. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20.

