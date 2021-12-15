Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,136 put options on the company. This is an increase of 768% compared to the average volume of 246 put options.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total transaction of $2,387,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BeiGene by 4.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 8.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at about $22,444,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in BeiGene by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,530,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGNE traded down $29.87 on Wednesday, hitting $248.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.04. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $222.21 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.78.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

