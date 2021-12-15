Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO)’s share price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. 5,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 15,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

