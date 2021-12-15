Tranchess (CHESS) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. Tranchess has a total market cap of $91.16 million and $42.75 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tranchess has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,548.11 or 0.99419076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.09 or 0.01026157 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,134,149 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

