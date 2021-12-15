Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) is Navellier & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,822,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,477. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $137.98 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

