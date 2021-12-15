TransAlta Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

TransAlta has raised its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TransAlta has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 118,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,057. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.16.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 436,031 shares during the period. 59.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAC shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.