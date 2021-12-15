Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will post sales of $51.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.03 million. Transcat posted sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $203.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.10 million to $203.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $216.68 million, with estimates ranging from $215.36 million to $218.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

Shares of TRNS opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $666.48 million, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.74. Transcat has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

In other news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $84,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 60.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 26.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after purchasing an additional 163,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

