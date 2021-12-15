Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.00. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 3,066 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $330.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

