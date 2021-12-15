TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Down 54.4% in November

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the November 15th total of 226,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGA. TheStreet raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ TGA opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $200.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.85. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 19.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

