Travala.com (AVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.30 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $88.30 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00003633 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Travala.com has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00052557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.13 or 0.07847967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.48 or 1.00021581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,479,987 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

