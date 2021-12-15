Treat DAO 24-Hour Volume Tops $45,484.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.00 or 0.07966171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,682.46 or 0.99828287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002555 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

