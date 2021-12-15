TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the travel company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRIP. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.24.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.63. 152,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,525. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after buying an additional 944,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $373,217,000 after purchasing an additional 717,951 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $135,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,436 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

