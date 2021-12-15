Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Triumph Group worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 3.12.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

