TrueFeedBack One Day Volume Reaches $78,108.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $3.74 million and $78,108.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00039963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00206705 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.