Truepoint Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Truepoint Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,099 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $43,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,123,000 after purchasing an additional 411,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 65,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

