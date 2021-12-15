Truepoint Inc. Invests $1.83 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 69,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Accenture by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $370.66. 17,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.26. The company has a market cap of $234.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $381.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

