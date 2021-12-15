TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ) Trading Down 0.5%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.81. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 17,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.