Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,979,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 416,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Truist Financial worth $276,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

NYSE TFC opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

