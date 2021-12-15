TrumpCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.03 Million (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $2.03 million and $7,662.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 1,491,674,308.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

