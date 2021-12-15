TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $7,662.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Netko (NETKO) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 1,491,674,308.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

