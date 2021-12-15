Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low Sells 393 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $56,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.07. The company had a trading volume of 556,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,786. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $158.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.84 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.80.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Trupanion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

