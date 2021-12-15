Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Down 63.4% in November

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the November 15th total of 193,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,774,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKGBY opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

