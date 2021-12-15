Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.03

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 22692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $636.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 5.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

