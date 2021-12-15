Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.84% from the stock’s current price.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of -184.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.63. Twitter has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,294 shares of company stock worth $5,124,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.