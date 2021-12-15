Twitter (TWTR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/2/2021 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/30/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $69.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Twitter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

11/17/2021 – Twitter was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/9/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twitter’s third-quarter 2021 result suffered from higher litigation expense. Increasing competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Snap remains an overhang. However, revenues grew on a year-over-year basis driven by strong performance across all major products and geographies. Strength in brand advertising as well as accelerating growth in Mobile App Promotion revenues aided growth. Twitter stated that negative impact of Apple’s iOS 14.5 privacy change was less than expected in the third quarter and will be modest in the fourth quarter. Growth in ad revenues were driven by continued momentum across key markets around the world, fueled by revenue product improvements, strong sales execution, and increased demand for digital ads in general. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

10/29/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twitter’s third-quarter 2021 results suffered from higher litigation expense. However, revenues grew on a year-over-year basis driven by strong performance across all major products and geographies. Strength in brand advertising as well as accelerating growth in Mobile App Promotion revenues aided growth. Twitter stated that negative impact of Apple’s iOS 14.5 privacy change was less than expected in the third quarter and will be modest in the fourth quarter. Growth in ad revenues were driven by continued momentum across key markets around the world, fueled by revenue product improvements, strong sales execution, and increased demand for digital ads in general. Strong contributions from SMB customers were noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing competition for ad dollars remains an overhang.”

10/28/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $81.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $76.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $78.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/27/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $83.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of -184.78 and a beta of 0.71. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $274,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,294 shares of company stock worth $5,124,291. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 36.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 34.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 21.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 58,709 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

